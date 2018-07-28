Jinder Mahal and 10 WWE Stars Who Have Been Hurt by 2018 Superstar Shake-Up

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The annual WWE Superstar Shake-up is supposed to help freshen up Raw and SmackDown Live, give wrestlers new opponents and potentially provide struggling talents with renewed pushes. However, WWE's intentions and execution don't always line up that way.

This year's Shake-up took place across two days on April 16 and 17. In the proceeding months, we have already seen some transfers affect those Superstars in big ways.

Some people have benefitted as planned like The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and Samoa Joe, but the majority of people who were moved between shows are either in the exact same spot or worse off than they were on their original brand.

This is bound to happen with a couple of people following a Shake-up. It just seems like too many Superstars ended up suffering this time around.

This article will look at 10 Superstars who were moved during the Superstar Shake-up and how it has negatively affected them.