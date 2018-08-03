Way-Too-Soon Look at Potential Lottery Picks in the 2019 NBA Draft

15 of 15

Luka Samanic (Croatia, PF, 2000)

Samanic is off to a hot start at the U18 European Championships, where he's already totaled 53 points through three games on 53.5 percent shooting. The 6'10" forward possesses stretch-big scoring versatility, with the ability to shoot threes, use the dribble to attack or create and pass from the post.

He's more of a finesse and skill player than one with power or explosion, but his success overseas has drawn NBA attention for a few years now. He'll continue to be monitored closely with Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia after playing for Barcelona's junior team in Spain's second division.

Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, SF/PF, Junior)

Inconsistency kept Hachimura from drawing first-round love in 2018. But he finished strong in the NCAA tournament with a 25-point effort against Ohio State and a 16-point, nine-rebound game in Gonzaga's final loss to Florida State. Late in June, he scored 24 points in Japan's upset win over Australia in the World Cup qualifiers.

As an athletic, face-up forward with evolving perimeter skills, Hachimura is a prime breakout candidate who should finally be looking at a featured role at Gonzaga.

Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky, C, Freshman)

After reclassifying to enroll at Western Kentucky for the 2018-19 season, Bassey had a terrific showing in April at the Nike Hoop Summit, finishing with 13 points and 16 rebounds against the United States. At 6'10" with long arms, he's mostly tools and athleticism over skill, but he's also still 17 years old until Oct. 28. We've seen enough flashes of footwork and touch in the paint.

Naz Reid (LSU, C, Freshman)

A 6'10", 240-pound center, Reid will make his mark by finishing high above the rim and rebounding. Enough flashes of ball-handling and mid-range touch could push him up draft boards during his first year at LSU.

Louis King (Oregon, SF, Freshman)

A 6'8" wing scorer, King has the NBA body and skill set to create and make shots from each level. Depending on his consistency, scouts may be willing to overlook some questionable shot selection and decision-making for obvious talent and long-term potential.

