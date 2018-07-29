B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 29

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blake Griffin Is Still Chasing His Stand-Up Comedy Dreams

He’s not in Hollywood anymore, but Blake Griffin’s stand-up comedy career is taking off. Griffin has even been called the “Will Ferrell of the NBA.”

Arizona QB Khalil Tate's Tweet May Spark a Revolutionary Change in the NCAA

With one tweet, Arizona star Khalil Tate influenced his school’s head coaching hire and potentially changed college sports forever.

'Don't Expect Any Favors': NBA Execs Dish on How to Keep Kawhi in Toronto

NBA execs tell us how the Raptors can handle Kawhi Leonard. Will he repeat what he did in San Antonio?