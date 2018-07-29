B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 29

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: Blake Griffin #40 of the United States smiles during a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Blake Griffin Is Still Chasing His Stand-Up Comedy Dreams

He’s not in Hollywood anymore, but Blake Griffin’s stand-up comedy career is taking off. Griffin has even been called the “Will Ferrell of the NBA.”

Arizona QB Khalil Tate's Tweet May Spark a Revolutionary Change in the NCAA

With one tweet, Arizona star Khalil Tate influenced his school’s head coaching hire and potentially changed college sports forever.

'Don't Expect Any Favors': NBA Execs Dish on How to Keep Kawhi in Toronto

NBA execs tell us how the Raptors can handle Kawhi Leonard. Will he repeat what he did in San Antonio?

