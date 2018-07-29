B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 29

B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 29July 29, 2018
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Blake Griffin Is Still Chasing His Stand-Up Comedy Dreams
He’s not in Hollywood anymore, but Blake Griffin’s stand-up comedy career is taking off. Griffin has even been called the “Will Ferrell of the NBA.”
Arizona QB Khalil Tate's Tweet May Spark a Revolutionary Change in the NCAA
With one tweet, Arizona star Khalil Tate influenced his school’s head coaching hire and potentially changed college sports forever.
'Don't Expect Any Favors': NBA Execs Dish on How to Keep Kawhi in Toronto
NBA execs tell us how the Raptors can handle Kawhi Leonard. Will he repeat what he did in San Antonio?
Biggest Hole Every Team Needs to Fill