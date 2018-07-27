Report: Charles Oakley Charges Dropped; Allegedly Cheated in Las Vegas Casino

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley will no longer face charges from his arrest at a Las Vegas casino earlier this month.

Per ESPN's Arash Markazi, the charges brought against Oakley will be dropped on Friday.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board told ESPN in a statement that Oakley was arrested at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 8 for committing—or attempting to commit—a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

