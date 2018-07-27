Report: Charles Oakley Charges Dropped; Allegedly Cheated in Las Vegas Casino

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley waits for an NBA basketball game to begin between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland. Oakley is set for his day in court Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in the wake of his arrest at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in February. Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley will no longer face charges from his arrest at a Las Vegas casino earlier this month.

Per ESPN's Arash Markazi, the charges brought against Oakley will be dropped on Friday. 

The Nevada Gaming Control Board told ESPN in a statement that Oakley was arrested at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 8 for committingor attempting to commita fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

     

