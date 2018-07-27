Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Robert Lewandowski Summer Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski reportedly still hasn't given up on his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer and will tell manager Niko Kovac as much.

According to Sky Germany (via Goal's Ronan Murphy), the Poland international isn't ready to accept his current situation just yet:

Murphy doesn't believe he'll get his wish:

The 29-year-old has been a regular topic in transfer speculation since last summer, and talks heated up toward the end of last season, as he switched agents. But per Alberto Pinero of Goal, Bayern were determined to block any approach for their ace forward, who is still on a long-term contract and has no real leverage.

Links with Real Madrid have been most frequent, although those have mostly fallen silent in the past month. Spanish football experts like Dermot Corrigan haven't written much on the topic, and German football insider Mark Lovell reminded him the Poland international could be an option:

He's also been linked with Manchester United, and according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, the Red Devils are still keen on the forward. That report also states Bayern would be willing to sell, unlike Pinero's.

But with few capable replacements seemingly available, it's hard to see why Bayern would be willing to part with Lewandowski. He's consistently been their best striker for years, leading the team in scoring by quite a margin.

At the age of 29, he's right in his prime―any replacement would likely need time to develop into a player of similar efficiency, and the Bavarians can't afford to wait for that.

It's hard to see Kovac granting Lewandowski his wish unless the Polish forward holds out and refuses to play or a club like Real or United is willing to pay a massive fee.