WWE's Nikki Bella Says She Loves John Cena Despite Looking to Move out

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Despite the fact that she is house hunting in San Diego, California, Nikki Bella said Thursday that she still has strong feelings for John Cena.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Nikki said, "I love him a lot," in reference to the leader of the Cenation:

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Bella is shopping for her own home and plans to move out of Cena's residence.

Specifics regarding the current nature of the relationship between Bella and Cena are cloudy.

Cena originally proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, last year, but the wedding was later called off.

Emily Longeretta of Us Weekly reported on April 15 that Cena and Bella had split up, resulting in the cancellation of their planned May nuptials.

In May, a source close to the couple told Jodi Guglielmi of People that Nikki and Cena were "basically back together."

That came on the heels of Cena appearing on the Today show and saying that he both wanted to marry Bella and have children with her.

Previously, Cena had been steadfast in his aversion to both marriage and children.

Nikki said in June that she and Cena were "just friends," but she added, "I do have hope for us."

The current season of the E! reality series Total Bellas has focused heavily on the on-again-off-again nature of their relationship.