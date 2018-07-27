Delanie Walker, Titans Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Tight end Delanie Walker's tenure with the Tennessee Titans will continue beyond the 2018 season.

Per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website, Walker agreed to a two-year extension Friday.

Vincent Taylor, Walker's agent, said the deal is worth up to $17 million and includes an $8 million signing bonus, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Walker's previous deal was set to expire after the 2018 season.

"Year 13—it knocks on the door," Walker told Wyatt earlier this week. "It is right here. I am always excited, and we have some good things going on with the Titans. I am ready to hit the ground running. … I am just thankful to be in [the game] as long as I have been and being able to play with the Titans. I am blessed."

Since joining the Titans in 2013, Walker has been one of the NFL's most consistent tight ends. The 33-year-old has caught at least 60 passes in each of his five seasons in Tennessee and has had 800 receiving yards or more in each of the past four seasons.

The Titans' outlook is bright after making the playoffs in 2017. Walker has been an integral part of the franchise's turnaround and will likely continue in his role as the Titans look to take another step forward this season.