Malcolm Jenkins Says He Has a Zombie Apocalypse Shelter

Malcolm Jenkins Says He Has a Zombie Apocalypse ShelterJuly 27, 2018
Jacqueline Larma/Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is clearly someone who thinks about the long-term future.
Speaking to reporters at Eagles training camp on Friday, Jenkins noted he has a fallout shelter for when the apocalypse hits:
Kevin Clark @bykevinclark
Malcolm Jenkins has a fallout shelter for the apocalypse—zombie or otherwise—but when I asked if he would talk about it he said he can’t anymore because when it happens, he doesn’t want everyone showing up. I get it.
On the one hand, it's pretty selfish of Jenkins not to share his space with anyone seeking shelter from a massive swarm of zombies when they inevitably attack.
On the other hand, anyone who has seen The Walking Dead knows that no good comes when you allow more people into your safe haven.
