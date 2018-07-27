Malcolm Jenkins Says He Has a Zombie Apocalypse Shelter

Jacqueline Larma/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is clearly someone who thinks about the long-term future.

Speaking to reporters at Eagles training camp on Friday, Jenkins noted he has a fallout shelter for when the apocalypse hits:

On the one hand, it's pretty selfish of Jenkins not to share his space with anyone seeking shelter from a massive swarm of zombies when they inevitably attack.

On the other hand, anyone who has seen The Walking Dead knows that no good comes when you allow more people into your safe haven.