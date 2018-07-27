Tour de France 2018: Primoz Roglic Wins Stage 19, Moves Into Overall Top 3

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Primoz Roglic proved the best descender during Stage 19 of the 2018 Tour de France on Friday, finishing solo and moving past Chris Froome in the overall standings and into the top three.

Geraint Thomas took second and has all but secured the overall classification, with just one more individual time trial and the ride to Paris to come.

Here's a look at Friday's stage results:

Friday's stage in the Pyrenees was the final tough mountain stage of this year's Tour, and event organisers saved some of their best climbs for the last, with the Aspin, Tourmalet and Aubisque ascents all part of the route.

The result was yet another brutal stage that weighed heavily on the riders, and few suffered more than green jersey-wearer Peter Sagan, who is still dealing with the consequences of a heavy crash.

Spectators were in awe of the effort he put in:

The stage was perfectly suited for a big early break, and there were a number of top riders in the breakaway group, including Bob Jungels, Warren Barguil, Julian Alaphilippe, Bauke Mollema and Gorka Izagirre.

But riders dropped out of the leading group and the peloton throughout the day, with both groups thinning out rapidly on the way to the final climb.

The stage exploded after the ascent of the Col des Borderes, with multiple attacks in both groups. Per the Inner Ring, the tactical games started well before the Aubisque:

Froome cracked after a double attack from Roglic, but he was able to make it back to the group with the help of some team-mates. He continued to struggle, however, with a dangerous descent still to come.

Everything came together before the summit, and in a hectic finale, Roglic found the gap he needed with some brave descending.

Saturday's ride will be the only individual time trial of this year's Tour. The stage profile is rather bumpy, with steep climbs and tricky descents, and the top riders could win some serious time in the GC.

Thomas leads Tom Dumoulin by more than two minutes, and that should be enough to survive Saturday's stage. Barring a crash or devastating mechanical issue, the Welshman will ride into Paris in the yellow jersey on Sunday.