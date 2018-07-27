EA Sports Announces NBA Live 19 Will Have Female Create-a-Player Feature

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

EA Sports announced Friday that NBA Live 19 will allow gamers to create female players for the first time ever in a major basketball video game.

To accompany the announcement, EA Sports NBA Live tweeted a video of Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker discussing her development as a basketball player:

The female create-a-player feature comes on the heels of EA Sports including WNBA teams and their full rosters in last year's game for the first time.

With regard to the groundbreaking inclusion of female create-a-players, EA Sports wrote that it is "an important step toward leveling the playing field, providing gamers increased opportunities to express their unique individuality and create a reflection of themselves while competing in the game."

Created female players will be available for use in NBA Live 19's The One game mode, which takes players from blacktop to hardwood.

As part of that mode, male and female players can play against each other or on the same team.

NBA Live 19 will officially hit shelves Sept. 7 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.