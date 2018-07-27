Jose Mourinho Reportedly Turned Down Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Gareth Bale Pursuit

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly told the club not to go after any big-name players this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale mentioned as possible targets.

Per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Mourinho went into the summer with a clear idea of how he wanted to structure his squad, building around hard-working wingers and experienced centre-backs. That explains why he's still eager on Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld.

Per the report, Mourinho's primary objective is to land an experienced defender, a move that would salvage the club's summer transfer window.

Alderweireld isn't the only defender linked with the club, as World Cup standout Harry Maguire is also said to be a target:

Compared to their main Premier League rivals, the Red Devils have been remarkably quiet, opting not to bring in too many impact players. Their biggest deal so far has been the signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, and while he's a highly touted player, he's not the type of headline-grabbing signing that people have come to associate with the side.

It doesn't help that United are mentioned as possible suitors for most top players every summer, something that frequently leads to disappointment from fans.

Per the report, Mourinho wants to bring his defence to the desired level before he tries to expand on the level of football the club plays moving forward.

The Premier League's transfer window will close early this year, and the Red Devils have until August 9 to conclude their business.