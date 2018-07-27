Chelsea Transfer News: Jordan Pickford Eyed Amid Thibaut Courtois Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly made Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford their No. 1 target should they lose Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, the England No. 1 ranks above Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland as the Blues prepare to potentially lose their Belgian stopper. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

