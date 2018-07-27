Chelsea Transfer News: Jordan Pickford Eyed Amid Thibaut Courtois Rumours

Chelsea Transfer News: Jordan Pickford Eyed Amid Thibaut Courtois RumoursJuly 27, 2018
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Chelsea have reportedly made Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford their No. 1 target should they lose Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid this summer.
According to Sky Sports News, the England No. 1 ranks above Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland as the Blues prepare to potentially lose their Belgian stopper.
