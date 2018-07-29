USA vs. Australia Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream and Predictions

The United States and Australia both claimed impressive wins in their opening matches at the 2018 Tournament of Nations.

Alex Morgan netted a hat-trick for the hosts as they beat Japan 4-2 in Kansas after the Matildas had downed Brazil 3-1.

The two sides now go head-to-head at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut for what could be the tournament's decisive fixture.

Date: Sunday, July 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET, midnight BST

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S. only)

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

                        

At last year's inaugural Tournament of Nations, Australia shocked the U.S. in their opening match by claiming a 1-0 victory.

They went on to beat Japan and Brazil to win the whole thing in impressive fashion.

After securing a fourth consecutive win in the tournament on Thursday, Alen Stajcic's side will be confident of causing another upset in Connecticut against the world's top-ranked side.

And the U.S. side not be complacent as they know the threat offered by the Matildas.

However, Jill Ellis' Stars and Stripes must still go into Sunday's clash as favourites.

Since losing to Australia in last year's tournament, Team USA have gone on a 17-match unbeaten run, 15 of which they have won.

They also have their biggest stars in fine form.

Orlando Pride's Morgan has been fantastic of late on the international scene:

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Megan Rapinoe, who got a goal and an assist against Japan, is arguably showing some of the best form of her career.

When the pair are on the attack, along with the likes of Christen Press and Lindsey Horan, they are all but unstoppable.

Australia are a very fine side who have recent experience of beating the United States. 

But their defence can be got at and, assuming the likes of Morgan and Rapinoe are on form again, the hosts should edge Sunday's clash.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Australia

