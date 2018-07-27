Roma President Demands Lionel Messi as Compensation After Barcelona, Malcom Saga

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Roma president James Pallotta has slammed Barcelona for their capture of Malcom and demanded the Spanish club give them Lionel Messi as compensation.



The Giallorossi had all but signed winger Malcom from Bordeaux earlier this week before Barcelona came in with a late offer that Pallotta described as "immoral and unethical," per Sirius XM (h/t Matt Dorman of Goal).

The Roma chief has now said he will only accept Barcelona's apology for their behaviour in two circumstances, if the Blaugrana give them back Malcom or send them five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, per Sirius XM (h/t Dorman):

"In terms of Barcelona, it looks like a pattern for them over the last few years of doing things that just should not be done at a club with the reputation that Barcelona intends to have. In fact, they apologised for their actions and how they went about things. I don't accept the apology.

"The only way I'll accept it is on either one of two conditions: one, they give the player to us. That's obviously not going to happen. Two, maybe as a goodwill gesture at the very least they could send us Messi."

Pallotta added that Malcom wanted to join Roma and "the deal was done," while he also hinted Roma would take legal action against Barcelona.

Roma have reason to feel aggrieved at having lost out on Malcom, 21, given that both they and Bordeaux had confirmed an agreement for the transfer:

Per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, the Brazilian's mother had even flown to the Italian capital in anticipation:

Instead, Malcom signed for Barca on a five-year deal for €41 million (£36.5 million).

He joins a potent attacking unit that already includes Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and, for now, Messi.

It will be a big step up for the youngster from Ligue 1, but he has proved he can be dangerous going forward, netting 12 times and providing seven assists in the French top flight last term.

And Barca clearly feel Malcom has enough talent to be an asset at the Camp Nou given they were prepared to hijack Roma's deal.