Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Eyed Amid Anthony Martial Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly eager to bring in a replacement for Anthony Martial before they let him leave, and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic is their key target.

According to David McDonnell in the Mirror, the Croatia international is valued at £60 million, while United will demand £70 million for Martial and will only let him move to a club outside the Premier League.

Perisic, 29, isn't a new target for United. The Red Devils were heavily linked with him last summer, and The Times' Paul Hirst reported the winger wanted a move to Old Trafford.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

It is no surprise, then, that United are interested again now that Martial is on the verge of departing.

The former Monaco man will be allowed to leave, and Paris Saint-Germain is his preferred destination, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur having also shown interest, per McDonnell.

United fans would be disappointed to see Martial depart, but Perisic would be a fine replacement.

He is exactly the type of player United manager Jose Mourinho likes. He is hardworking, as he showed while playing a key role in Croatia's run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final:

He is also incredibly versatile, preferring the left flank but also able to play through the middle and on the right.

The one major drawback from signing Perisic would be that he turns 30 in February.

He is experienced and would bring a consistency to United that Martial does not offer.

But he also has few years left of his prime, while the France international has almost his entire career ahead of him and is only likely to get better.

Replacing Martial with Perisic may pay dividends in 2018-19. But it is hardly a move that will have long-term benefits.