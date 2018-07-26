Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor Have RV for Only QBs at Browns Training Camp

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have one more secret clubhouse at training camp than they did wins last season.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Cleveland quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield parked an RV at training camp "so they can have a top-secret clubhouse." Russini noted only quarterbacks are allowed to enter the RV, and the two signal-callers wouldn't reveal what happens inside.

They probably aren't arguing over which one will start Week 1, given another update from training camp:

Both quarterbacks are looking to turn around the losing culture in Cleveland after the team went 0-16 in 2017. The Browns traded for Taylor after he led the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs last year, and Cleveland drafted Mayfield No. 1 overall after he won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.

Even if the pair can't lead the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season, the QBs will have a secret place to talk about their troubles.