Colt McCoy, Redskins Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $7M Contract Extension

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Colt McCoy #12 of the Washington Redskins drops back to make a hand off during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 38-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins and quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year contract extension worth as much as $7 million. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal contains a void and buyback provision.

McCoy, who has been a member of the Redskins since 2014, re-signed with Washington on a three-year, $9 million deal prior to the 2016 season. Had the sides not agreed to an extension, he would have become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2018 campaign. 

The 31-year-old last saw extensive action in 2014 when he appeared in five games and made four starts. During that stretch, he completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 1,057 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. 

Since then, McCoy has attempted 11 passes across two garbage-time appearances. 

The former University of Texas gunslinger should continue to serve in a backup capacity as Washington adjusts to life with Alex Smith under center. 

Related

    Alex Smith Should Thrive in His New Role

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Alex Smith Should Thrive in His New Role

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins Training Camp: Day 1 Observations

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins Training Camp: Day 1 Observations

    Lake Lewis Jr.
    via Redskins Wire

    It's Camp Season 🗣️ Gear Up Here 🛒

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    It's Camp Season 🗣️ Gear Up Here 🛒

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Giants Ready to Talk Extension with OBJ

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Giants Ready to Talk Extension with OBJ

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report