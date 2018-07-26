DeMar DeRozan: 'No Reason to Have a Relationship' with Masai Ujiri After Trade

DeMar DeRozan doesn't see any point having a discussion with Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. 

Per TSN 1050's Josh Lewenberg, DeRozan noted he hasn't talked with Ujiri since being made aware of his trade to the San Antonio Spurs

"It's done," DeRozan said. "There's no reason to have a relationship"

Toronto sent DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green on July 18. 

Per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, DeRozan came away from a meeting with Raptors officials during the summer league in Las Vegas under the impression he wouldn't be traded. 

Ujiri told reporters after the deal became official there was a "miscommunication" with DeRozan during their meeting. 

"We spoke ... I think maybe my mistake was talking about what we expected going forward from him," Ujiri said. "So, not necessarily talking about a trade but what I expect from him going forward, and I think that's where the gap was."

DeRozan spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Raptors, who selected him ninth overall in the 2009 draft. He signed a five-year max extension in July 2016. 

