Lakers Rumors: JaVale McGee Released from Hospital After Bout with Pneumonia

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee had to be hospitalized due to a bout of pneumonia.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, McGee spent three days at the UCLA Medical Center before being discharged Saturday.

The Lakers big man was admitted Thursday with a fever of 104 degrees. He's expected to be with the team for Sunday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies but won't play.

McGee told Haynes he has been getting better before discussing the Lakers' performance in the three games he was forced to miss as a result of the illness:

“I feel a little better. Surprisingly, I didn’t lose any weight. All I can do is get healthy and get back in shape as soon as possible so that I can contribute towards making us a playoff-contending team. This is such a great organization, and the way we’re battling and the way our young fellas are holding it down with the injuries we’ve endured is incredible. I’m proud of how we pulled off that game against New Orleans [on Friday]. I just can’t wait to get back.”

Entering this season, McGee had seen a steady decline in action through the years, averaging a career-low 9.5 minutes per game last year for the Golden State Warriors. His willingness to put the team first may have hurt his individual numbers, but it did earn him two championship rings.

He averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 2017-18. While he was rarely used during the middle rounds of the playoffs, he was ready for action in the Finals, averaging 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 13.5 minutes per game.

The 7'0", 270-pound center has proved he can help a team win by cleaning up the boards and scoring the occasional bucket. Like his days with Golden State, he was expected to fit into a role in Los Angeles.

McGee has become a valuable member of the Lakers rotation by averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks through 29 games in his first season in purple and gold.

The Lakers have plenty of playmakers, such as LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, but McGee's presence in the paint is something that can't be easily replaced. While early season acquisition Tyson Chandler can fill in for McGee, the team's front-court depth will be tested.

Third-year center Ivica Zubac (7'1") and rookie Moritz Wagner (7'0") may now see an increase in minutes, although it's possible Lakers coach Luke Walton could opt for a smaller lineup at times, with James or Kuzma at the five.