Tour de France 2018: Route Location, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Stage 19

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Stage 19 of the 2018 Tour de France will take riders on a pilgrimage from Lourdes, embarking on a 200.5-kilometre trek near the Spanish border to the Pyrenees-Atlantiques commune of Laruns.

Team Sky star Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey and a significant lead of one minute, 59 seconds after Stage 18 on Thursday, when Arnaud Demare took his first stage victory of the 2018 Tour.

Thomas & Co. never looked ruffled in what was a fairly routine flat-stage win, but Friday's will be the final mountain stage in this year's race and presents a last opportunity for some to climb the general classification.

Sparks are liable to fly as tensions reach their peak on the road to Paris, and Team Sky may be a slightly less comfortable ride when the peloton attempts to break down their lead in Stage 19.

Read on for a preview of Friday's action, including a look at the route and locations along the way, as well as television schedule and live-stream information.

Date: Friday, July 27

UK TV Info: Eurosport 1 (12 p.m.-6 p.m. BST), ITV 4 (11 a.m.-5:15 p.m. BST)

U.S. TV Info: NBCSN, 6:50 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

Preview

With only two race stages remaining in the 2018 Tour, Thomas' pursuers are running thin on chances to cut down his lead and snatch the Welshman's yellow jersey before the ride into the Champs-Elysess on Sunday.

Stage 19 features a daunting profile that comprises the first-category Col d'Aspin and the second-category Col des Borderes, as well as two HC climbs:

The first of those HC ascents, the Col du Tourmalet, is the highest paved pass in the Pyrenees standing 2,115 metres tall, and riders will climb 17. kilometres at a gradient of 7.3 per cent only halfway through the stage.

It's a seriously demanding peak for the climb specialists and their peers alike, although cyclin writer Neal Rogers predicted that Thomas' Tour triumph was secured after he retained the lead following Stage 16:

Thomas himself has won two of the five high mountain stages so far in the Tour and knows one more swashbuckling performance on Friday would likely seal his victory. But there is a question as to whether it's worth taking any big risks so close to home.

The other rider with two victories from the five high mountain stages raced is Julian Alaphilippe, who holds a jersey of his own with the polka dot number, evidence if it was needed that he'll be a threat on the ascent.

Quick-Step Floors star Alaphilippe has a home crowd backing him to do well, not to mention the charismatic figure has attracted admirers as an appealing rider to follow, as shown by the Cycling Podcast's reward:

And expect green jersey-holder Peter Sagan to also contend heavily for Friday's win as he did in Stage 18, as journalist Joshua Robinson detailed the injuries he suffered from a crash on Tuesday:

Sagan dusted himself down and rode hard on Thursday to finish a close eighth behind Demare, and it would be a surprise if the Slovak didn't continue putting any knocks to one side for one last shot at mountain glory.

Expect him and a raft of others to push Thomas hard for a crack at his place on the Tour perch, with the finish line almost within reach as the riders wind toward Laruns in Stage 19.