Reds OF Jesse Winker out for Season as Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Dislocation

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker will miss the remainder of the 2018 MLB season after dislocating his right shoulder.

“He’ll be ready for spring training next year,” Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams told reporters Thursday. “I don’t think we’ll see him playing this year.”

Winker, 24, injured the shoulder in Monday night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He was placed on the disabled list, retroactive Tuesday, and replaced on the roster by outfielder Mason Williams. The Reds transferred infielder Alex Blandino to the 60-day disabled list to make room.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.