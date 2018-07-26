Reds OF Jesse Winker out for Season as Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Dislocation

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Sam Tuivailala in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker will miss the remainder of the 2018 MLB season after dislocating his right shoulder.

“He’ll be ready for spring training next year,” Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams told reporters Thursday. “I don’t think we’ll see him playing this year.”

Winker, 24, injured the shoulder in Monday night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He was placed on the disabled list, retroactive Tuesday, and replaced on the roster by outfielder Mason Williams. The Reds transferred infielder Alex Blandino to the 60-day disabled list to make room.

