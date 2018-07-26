LeBron James Regrets Giving Son Bronny His Name

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James' vast accomplishments as an NBA player and entrepreneur have given him regrets about passing his name on to his oldest son.

In a clip from the upcoming series The Shop, James explained that naming his 14-year-old son LeBron James Jr. was a choice he originally made because his father wasn't around when he grew up:

LeBron James Jr., who also goes by Bronny, has followed in his father's footsteps. His AAU team cruised to a 66-18 victory in its game Wednesday with his dad, Chris Paul and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue in attendance. 

Not bad for a young man who is growing up in the shadow of the best NBA player of his generation.

