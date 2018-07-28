MLB Teams at Serious Risk of Blowing the Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Al Bello/Getty Images

Maybe MLB organizations are getting smarter. Although a flurry of activity has already occurred before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET non-waiver trade deadline, few teams deserve the dreaded "loser" label.

Of all the recently completed deals, only one (Jeurys Familia from the New York Mets to the Oakland Athletics) has warranted unflattering reviews. Even if Baltimore Orioles fans would have liked more for Manny Machado and/or Zach Britton, both packages were fair enough for pending free agents.

Think the New York Yankees gave up a tad much for J.A. Happ? Understandable, but they needed a reliable starter much more than they needed utility man Brandon Drury in 2018 and beyond. Will they lose any sleep about trading a depth piece with a .538 OPS? (No, they will not.)

When done right, trading is not a zero-sum game. There doesn't have to be anyone to ridicule.

That story may change by Tuesday afternoon. The Los Angeles Dodgers (Machado), Yankees (Britton, Happ), Boston Red Sox (Steve Pearce and Nathan Eovaldi) and Cleveland Indians (Brad Hand) have already made significant moves, amplifying the pressure on other contenders to keep pace.

Those buyers must find a delicate balance between idleness and reckless maneuvering. The Mets must decide how to approach selling opportunities that could have higher ramifications, and a National League East squad must decide if it's a contender.

These teams were selected not because of organizational distrust—OK, maybe the Mets—but because they have the most to lose and/or gain. Squads in need of starting pitchers have also already watched some top targets change hands, diminishing their odds of finding a suitable upgrade.