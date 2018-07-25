Blue Jays Reportedly Trade Seunghwan Oh to Rockies

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 24: Oh Seung-hwan #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Trying to boost their beleaguered bullpen down the stretch, the Colorado Rockies have reportedly reached a deal for right-handed pitcher Seunghwan Oh. 

MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported the Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays were close to a trade agreement for Oh. Per The Athletic's Robert Murray, the two teams agreed to a deal. 

After spending his first two MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Oh signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays in February. 

The South Korean reliever has a 2.68 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 37 hits allowed in 47 innings over 48 appearances in 2018. 

The Rockies tried to build a super bullpen during the offseason by re-signing Jake McGee and adding Bryan Shaw and Wade Davis in free agency. Their experiment hasn't worked with a relief corps that enters play on Wednesday ranked 29th in MLB with a 5.29 ERA. 

Despite those struggles from their relievers, the Rockies are just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. 

With the Rockies reportedly finalizing a deal for Oh, he will provide stability to a volatile group that could push them back into the playoffs for a second straight season. 

