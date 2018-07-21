Jeurys Familia Reportedly Traded to Athletics; Mets Get Prospects, Cash

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly traded closer Jeurys Familia to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for prospects and cash.

Jane Lee of MLB.com reported the news. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the A's gave up right-handed pitcher Bobby Wahl, third baseman Will Toffey and international slot money.

Familia is in the midst of his seventh season in Major League Baseball, all of which have been spent with the Mets. The 28-year-old righty has a 4-4 record and 2.88 ERA after he struggled last season.

Following three fantastic seasons in a row, Familia dropped off significantly in 2017 with a 4.38 ERA and just six saves in 26 appearances.

That came on the heels of Familia's 15-game suspension for violating the MLB domestic violence policy.

Familia posted a 1.85 ERA and saved 43 games in 2015 and was named an All-Star for the first time in 2016. The Dominican Republic native's ERA rose to 2.55 that season, but he led MLB with a career-high 51 saves.

Though Familia has been among the best closers in baseball over the past few seasons, he became expendable for the struggling Mets. With New York essentially out of the playoff race at 40-55, there is little need for it to hang on to a closer who is set to hit free agency this offseason.

The trade will leave a significant hole at the back end of the Mets bullpen, but it won't have much of an impact on where they finish in the standings. Perhaps the biggest question mark resulting from the swap is who will close games for the Mets next season.

Familia will likely serve as a setup man in Oakland for All-Star closer Blake Treinen. He will join an unheralded bullpen that has also gotten strong performances from Yusmeiro Petit, Lou Trivino and Emilio Pagan.

Adding another pitcher with closing experience should be a huge help for the A's as they look to secure a wild-card berth in the American League.