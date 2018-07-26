John Mara: Odell Beckham Contract Talks to Start 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but owner John Mara said Thursday that he is ready to start negotiations on a new deal, per Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media:

Beckham reported to the start of training camp Wednesday instead of holding out. He had skipped the voluntary organized team activities but returned for the mandatory minicamp in June.

Of course, there were even questions about how badly the Giants even wanted to re-sign the 25-year-old.

"I wouldn't say a sense of urgency," Mara said in May about the need to get a new deal done with Beckham, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported in June that there was "no movement" on a deal and nothing was particularly close to being done.

There were even rumors in April about Beckham being traded prior to the NFL draft, with Peter King of MMQB reporting an asking price of two first-round picks.

However, the latest news indicates the Giants want to keep the receiver past this season, although it likely won't come cheap.

Although he was limited to just four games last season due to an ankle injury, Beckham earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of his three full years in the NFL and is one of the top players in the league at his position.

Considering Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks just signed a reported five-year, $80 million extension, the Giants star could be even more expensive.