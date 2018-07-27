Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City will look for a first win at the 2018 International Champions Cup when they face Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday (Sunday morning in the UK).

City have been beaten by Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, while Die Roten are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in Philadelphia.

Both teams have taken some big names to the preseason tournament, with Bayern having wing wizards Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery available.

Meanwhile, the Citizens have summer signing Riyad Mahrez in their squad, along with Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva.

Date: Saturday, July 28 (Sunday, July 29 UK)

Time: 12 a.m. BST/7 p.m. ET (Saturday)

TV Info: Premier Sports, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Premier Player, WatchESPN

City manager Pep Guardiola has been content to give young players and fringe members of his squad minutes and chances to impress. Among them, 18-year-old playmaker Phil Foden has been trying to catch the eye in midfield, just like Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The latter impressed with his passing during the loss to Liverpool, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News: "He made his name as a creator for Russian club Ufa, and he was soon sliding through-balls for Riyad Mahrez, the pacy Luke Bolton and Lukas Nmecha."

Brennan also noted how the Ukraine international was later moved to left-back so City could hand a debut to Claudio Gomes. City officially signed the 18-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and he can expect to get more playing time during the U.S. tour.

The role of Mahrez will also be telling after the former Leicester City winger adopted an unfamiliar position against Liverpool, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone: "Interestingly, Mahrez kept to the inside, more in the role of David Silva or Kevin de Bruyne rather than Leroy Sane or Raheem Sterling, the men deemed most at risk from the arrival of City's only summer signing so far."

Bayern manager Niko Kovac has also been giving playing time to fringe players, including former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry. He and Kingsley Coman can supplement the efforts of Robben and Ribery, but it will be down to striker Sandro Wagner to prove he can carry the scoring load.

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The 30-year-old hasn't netted in two starts, but he must lead the line with aggression and intelligence. Specifically, Wagner can release Bayern's pace from wide areas in behind a youthful City defence.

Die Roten have the greater firepower available, so they should have enough goals in them to come away with a 3-1 win.