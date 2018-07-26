Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty to Bus Attack, Will Not Have a Criminal Record

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor appears at Brooklyn Supreme Court, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. McGregor expressed regret on Thursday for a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena, and is in plea negotiations to resolve charges in the case. (Rashid Umar Abbasi /New York Post via AP, Pool)
Rashid Umar Abbasi/Associated Press

UFC star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Thursday stemming from an incident in which he damaged a bus transporting UFC fighters in April.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, McGregor will not have a criminal record, and he will be required to complete five days of community service.

The guilty plea will not impact McGregor's ability to travel, and it will allow him to continue his UFC career.

McGregor threw a dolly at the bus two days before UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, after a press conference for the event had concluded.

Fighters Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa suffered injuries due to shattered glass, which resulted in both getting scratched from their scheduled UFC 223 bouts.

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, McGregor was attempting to get to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had previously been involved in an altercation with McGregor's friend and fellow UFC fighter, Artem Lobov.

The 30-year-old McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after turning himself in.

McGregor's last UFC fight came at UFC 205 in November 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship.

After that, the Irishman faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017 in a boxing match that recorded the second-most pay-per-view buys of all time in North America.

Since losing to Mayweather by 10th-round knockout, McGregor has neither competed in a boxing ring nor in the Octagon for UFC.

Although the status of his UFC return remains unclear, McGregor boasts a career record of 21-3 and is unquestionably UFC's biggest draw.

On July 8, UFC president Dana White told Fernanda Prates and Ken Hathaway of MMAjunkie that he would not discuss a fight involving McGregor until his legal situation reached a conclusion.

