The Undertaker and 5 Potential WWE SummerSlam 2018 Opponents for John Cena

The Undertaker and 5 Potential WWE SummerSlam 2018 Opponents for John CenaJuly 26, 2018
WWE has yet to announce John Cena's participation at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, but it's hard to imagine the biggest party of the summer without him.
The Leader of the Cenation has been a staple at the annual show for an unprecedented fourteen consecutive years, but his win-loss record at the PPV of 5-9 isn't quite as impressive.
If Shawn Michaels can be Mr. WrestleMania with his 6-11 record, then Cena should be known as Mr. SummerSlam from this point forward.
An obvious opponent for the 16-time world champion would be The Undertaker. Their WrestleMania 34 encounter ended with a decisive win for The Deadman, so a storyline about Cena wanting revenge wouldn't be out of the question.
This article will look at The Undertaker and the best remaining options for a possible SummerSlam match against Cena.
The Undertaker
A rematch between Cena and The Undertaker would be a big attraction, but WWE would have to start promoting it right away if this was the plan.
Their WrestleMania encounter had several weeks of buildup. Even though Taker never appeared during the weeks leading up to the event, Cena was still there to keep the fire burning.
The Deadman won their match decisively and in quick fashion, so a scenario with Cena seeking redemption after the loss would make perfect sense.
The biggest issue with this would be Taker's physical condition. If he is not up to putting on anything better than what we saw at 'Mania, it would be better not to do it at all.
Bobby Lashley
After losing to Roman Reigns on Raw, Bobby Lashley no longer has a clear path to SummerSlam. WWE needs to keep his momentum going, and a match with Cena might be the best option.
These two powerhouses have collided in the ring before, but that was 10 years ago during Lashley's first run with the company. A lot has changed for both men since then.
A matchup between the two veterans would be much better now than it was a decade ago due to both men having a better understanding of how to put together a show-stealing performance.
Even without a title, Cena vs. Lashley is a marquee match for any PPV. It wouldn't even need much of a story. Both men want an opponent for SummerSlam, so why not face each other? It's that simple.
Baron Corbin
Cena was on a six-year losing streak at SummerSlam before his win over Baron Corbin at least year's event. Since The Constable is now in a better place in his career, maybe it's time for a rematch.
Corbin is in a strange position as Stephanie McMahon's personal eyes and ears on Raw. He is going to get a lot of screentime in the role, but corporate lackeys usually end up putting over whatever babyface needs a push.
We saw it with Kane, Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury when they were aligned with and fighting against Seth Rollins. We saw it even earlier with the likes of Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco. If you work for management as a heel, you are going to lose a lot.
The problem is these cronies need to come out on top occasionally so fans will still buy into them as potential threats for the heroic Superstars. This is why a rematch with Cena would do wonders for The Lone Wolf.
Cena has officially become a part-time Superstar, so he can afford to put Corbin over and leave for another couple of months before returning to start a fresh feud with someone else.
Drew McIntyre
Ever since he returned to WWE as a member of the NXT roster, Drew McIntyre has been on a warpath trying to prove he's not the same wrestler we remember from his first run.
He put on muscle, improved his arsenal of signature moves and learned a lot about the business while working on the indy scene to become a more well-rounded Superstar.
His return to the main roster as Dolph Ziggler's enforcer started off weak, but his recent talk about wanting to win the Universal Championship gives hope for the Scottish wrestler to be taken seriously as a top star on Raw.
Even if he ended up losing in the end, a good performance against Cena at SummerSlam would establish him as someone to keep an eye on for the rest of the year.
Plus, he can always deliver a brutal attack after the match to end up as the last man standing in the end.
Rusev
WWE seems to want to push Rusev and capitalize on the momentum he has built with the Rusev Day gimmick, but it keeps stopping short on a main event push for him.
His recent match against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules should have been enough for management to keep him in the title picture, but he still doesn't have a match for SummerSlam.
Cena and Rusev have a long history dating back to The Bulgarian Brute's debut push on the main roster, so there is already a foundation for the story to be told.
This is another situation where Cena putting someone else over wouldn't hurt him at all and do wonders for the other person.
Who would you like to see Cena face at SummerSlam?