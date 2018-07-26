The Undertaker and 5 Potential WWE SummerSlam 2018 Opponents for John Cena

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has yet to announce John Cena's participation at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, but it's hard to imagine the biggest party of the summer without him.

The Leader of the Cenation has been a staple at the annual show for an unprecedented fourteen consecutive years, but his win-loss record at the PPV of 5-9 isn't quite as impressive.

If Shawn Michaels can be Mr. WrestleMania with his 6-11 record, then Cena should be known as Mr. SummerSlam from this point forward.

An obvious opponent for the 16-time world champion would be The Undertaker. Their WrestleMania 34 encounter ended with a decisive win for The Deadman, so a storyline about Cena wanting revenge wouldn't be out of the question.

This article will look at The Undertaker and the best remaining options for a possible SummerSlam match against Cena.