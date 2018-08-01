WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match Card, Stars Who Deserve Bigger Push Leading Up to PPV

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2018 is coming up fast on August 19 and the card is starting to fill up.

As its one of the biggest shows of the year, all Superstars involved will be looking to make a name for themselves as the build to the pay-per-view highlights some of the most important acts on the roster.

However, plenty of talented wrestlers aren't being given their just due on the road to SummerSlam, having been pushed aside for whatever reasons.

There is still time for changes to be made and more matches to be added to the lineup, but as it stands right now, here are some of the most noteworthy examples of Superstars who deserve to be given a much bigger push than what they're currently getting.