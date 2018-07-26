Jose Mourinho Comments on Anthony Martial Tour Departure Amid Exit Rumours

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed Anthony Martial told him of his plans to depart the pre-season tour of the United States for the birth of his second child "two or three days ago."

Per Metro's Sean Kearns, the Portuguese boss was said to be unhappy with Martial's decision amid reports the French winger wants to leave the club, but Mourinho clarified the situation:

"I found out that Martial was going to Paris when he told me. [That] was two or three days ago. When it is personal reasons, everyone analyses that the way they think is the correct way and when a man is going to be a father in this case, it's the second time he is going to be a father, and he decides is very important for him to go, nobody has the right to stop him to go."

