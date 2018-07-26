Jose Mourinho Says Media Should 'Demand' Liverpool Trophies After Big Spending

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said the press should hold Liverpool to a higher standard after their summer spending in the transfer market.

The Reds have signed Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker this summer, making them the biggest spenders in the Premier League by some distance. And Mourinho said that type of outlay should come with extra pressure, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Mourinho also referred back to quotes from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from two years ago in which the German said he would not become a coach who spends massive amounts on players, per Luckhurst.

"The problem is you have to invest well, and honestly I think they did very well because every player they bought are quality players and I'm happy for them," Mourinho said. "And I'm also happy to smile and to see that, you know, you can change your opinion and change as a person. Is funny. But that's okay."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January in a deal worth around £105 million up front and potentially £142 million in total. In the same window they acquired Virgil van Dijk for £75 million, a world record for a defender.

Since then they've also acquired Alisson for £67 million, a world record for a goalkeeper. In addition to Fabinho, Keita and Shaqiri, the Reds have spent a reported £177 million in total in this window. United, by contrast, have splashed out on Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and Diogo Dalot from Porto.

As noted by Luckhurst, the United manager appeared to enjoy addressing the comments from Klopp:

While United finished in second place in the Premier League behind Manchester City last season, at the moment it's Liverpool who appear to be best placed to compete for the title.

Not only have the Reds spent big in the window, Klopp has shown throughout his time at Anfield he can improve the players already on his books. Last season the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all kicked on to new heights under the guidance of the German, with the team making it to the UEFA Champions League final.

Given they've now addressed crucial areas in the squad, Liverpool appear better equipped to go toe-to-toe with City over the course of a full season. There's excitement about what the team can accomplish in 2018-19:

Meanwhile, as noted by James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho didn't take the chance to talk up United's title prospects when given the opportunity during pre-season:

United supporters would've been expecting more additions at this juncture. While Liverpool have been happy to spend big to address their clear weaknesses, with the start of the Premier League campaign now just two weeks away, the Old Trafford outfit still look short in some crucial areas.

There will be a pressure on Liverpool to win silverware this season, especially given the club have won just one League Cup in 12 years. But at the moment, they appear better equipped for the challenges to come than their great rivals from Manchester.