Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Has 'No Problems' After Shoulder Injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah is back at full fitness again after he scored against Manchester City on Wednesday in a 2-1 friendly win.

The Egypt international made his first appearance in a red shirt since he was forced out of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid with a shoulder problem, coming off the bench and scoring after 52 seconds at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said the winger is now over the shoulder issue, per the club's official website:

"I said before the game, it's not that he has problems—he has no problems. He only needs to get used to all the different things. We do a lot with the shoulder to strengthen the muscles and all that stuff. Usually you don't do anything with the shoulder but in rehab you feel this and feel that, and you need to learn that's normal.

"He is in that moment, but he has absolutely no issues, I was not concerned about it otherwise he wouldn't have played. He came in and scored after pretty much 35 seconds."

