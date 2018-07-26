Jose Mourinho Says Antonio Valencia Could Miss the Start of 2018-19 Season

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia could miss the start of the season after picking up an injury on the Red Devils' tour of the United States, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The right-back limped off early during United's 0-0 draw with San Jose Earthquakes, and Mourinho said after Wednesday's defeat of Milan he may miss the start of the Premier League season, per the Daily Mirror's David McDonnell:

