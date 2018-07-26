Jose Mourinho Says Antonio Valencia Could Miss the Start of 2018-19 Season

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - JULY 22: Antonio Valencia of Manchester United leaves the hame with an injury during the Pre-Season match between Manchester United v San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium on July 22, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia could miss the start of the season after picking up an injury on the Red Devils' tour of the United States, according to manager Jose Mourinho. 

The right-back limped off early during United's 0-0 draw with San Jose Earthquakes, and Mourinho said after Wednesday's defeat of Milan he may miss the start of the Premier League season, per the Daily Mirror's David McDonnell:

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

