Latest Buzz on Clint Capela, Kyle Korver Trade, More

Every major name on the NBA free-agent market has agreed to a deal with the exception of one.

Restricted free agent Clint Capela is still out on the market, but his destination for the 2018-19 season seems determined, no matter how much he likes it.

Capela is stuck in a pickle because of how little cap space each of the 30 teams in the NBA possesses, and because of that, the 24-year-old center doesn't have the ability to choose between multiple franchises this summer.

Beyond Capela and the Houston Rockets, the one team making the most noise at the moment is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are reshaping their roster around Collin Sexton and Kevin Love.

Below is a look at the latest buzz around the NBA as teams solidify their rosters for the upcoming season.

Capela Not Happy with Options in Front of Him

Capela isn't lacking options like other free agents, but he is trying to determine the best move for his future.

The 24-year-old frontcourt star could either sign Houston's qualifying offer of $4.7 million, or he could agree to the Rockets' offer of five years, $85 million—but he's not happy with both options, per Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk.

The first option presents Capela with the opportunity to make more money when cap space clears up next summer when he would be an unrestricted free agent.

However, if he chooses the long-term deal with the Rockets, Capela would secure his financial future and contend for a championship for years to come.

The problem with the five-year contract is Capela might value himself at more than $85 million, and if that's the case, you can't fault him for either signing the qualifying offer or waiting out the process to see if the Rockets will offer him more money.

Barring something unpredictable occurring in the NBA player market, Capela's only choice is to play for the Rockets next season, no matter which deal he agrees to.

At the bare minimum, Capela would be a key piece on a top contending team for one more season, and with the Golden State Warriors adding DeMarcus Cousins, the Rockets need him to solidify the frontcourt.

Both parties need each other to succeed for the next 12 months, and although it might not be the ideal situation Capela hoped for, he eventually has to figure out some type of deal with the Rockets.

Cleveland Speaking With Handful of Free Agents, Sets High Price For Korver

The Cavaliers faced one of, if not the toughest offseasons once LeBron James departed for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Constructing a 15-man roster without James is a more difficult task because the intrigue surrounding the franchise diminished, with just Love and Sexton headlining the squad.

Although Cleveland might not be the most appealing place to land, the Cavaliers are one of the few teams in the NBA left with some wiggle room around the cap.

The Cavaliers have had contact with David Nwaba, Luke Babbitt and Trevor Booker in an attempt to fill out their roster, per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.

While each of those three players would round out the team's depth if added, Rodney Hood would make more of an impact at a cheap cost.

According to Vardon, the Cavs want to keep Hood if possible, which would lead to them matching any offers that come in for the restricted free agent.

Cleveland's also been mentioned in the trade market recently, as Kyle Korver's been rumored to make a return to Philadelphia in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, Cleveland's asking price may have been too high for the Sixers, as ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst clarified the situation, stating the Cavs wanted a first-round pick in return for Korver:

Ideally, the Cavs would keep Hood, sign one of the three mentioned in conversation with them and find a home for Korver while getting a reasonable package in exchange for the 37-year-old.

Of all those potential moves, securing the services of Hood would be the most important, as he has the potential to blossom into a star alongside Love and Sexton as long as he receives the proper playing time, unlike in the 2018 postseason.

Dallas Close to Devin Harris Deal

Dallas' replacement for Yogi Ferrell, who spurned the franchise to sign in Sacramento, is a familiar face.

Devin Harris, who spent nine seasons with the Mavericks over two stints, is close to securing a return to Rick Carlisle's team, per Yahoo's Shams Charania:

Harris was shipped to Denver in the three-way trade with the Nuggets and New York that included Doug McDermott and Emmanuel Mudiay in February.

Bringing in Harris on a one-year deal makes a ton of sense because he has familiarity with the system and can help with the development of starting guards Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic.

In his time on the hardwood, the 35-year-old should be able to make an impact, as he averaged 8.4 points per game a year ago in Dallas and Denver.

Although keeping Ferrell would've been ideal because of his age and potential, the Mavericks' second option is a respectable one that will add depth and experience to a rebuilding squad.

