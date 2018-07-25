Kevin Durant 'Absolutely Loved' LeBron James Joining Lakers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, throws an autographed basketball to his fans following an exhibition basketball game with Philippine basketball players at the Smart Araneta Coliseum northeast of Manila, Philippines, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Durant is in the Philippines for the second time to conduct basketball clinics and to launch his Nike 'KD 11' basketball shoes. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Bullit Marquez/Associated Press

Some people were upset about LeBron James signing with the Los Angles Lakers.

Kevin Durant wasn't one of them.

"I loved it. I absolutely loved it," Durant told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I thought it was the perfect decision, perfect move. He did everything you're supposed to do in Cleveland. I think this is the perfect next step for him. He's kind of breaking down the barriers of what an NBA superstar is supposed to be. You feel like you're supposed to play it out in one spot, and I think he did a good job of giving you different chapters and it's going to make his book even more interesting when it's done."

Durant understandably empathizes with James. His decision to join the Golden State Warriors is perhaps the most scrutinized free-agent decision in history—arguably even more so than James' "Decision" fiasco in 2010.

James signed a four-year contract with the Lakers this summer after spending the previous four seasons back in Cleveland, leading the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals. Durant and the Warriors have thwarted James each of the last two years.

There's really not much to say there, other than this being the exact expected answer from Durant. He has no real reason to be opposed to James joining the Lakers, nor would a negative comment go over well publicly.

It also probably helps that James is going to an objectively worse team than last season's Cavaliers. The Warriors swept Cleveland in the 2018 Finals, but LeBron's herculean efforts made it far more competitive than it should have been.

Those battles are more likely to happen now in the first round rather than for a ring.

