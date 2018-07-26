WWE Evolution 2018: 10 Stars Who Must Be Involved in Women's Only PPV

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

After years of hard work, the WWE women's division will reach new heights on October 27 with the Evolution pay-per-view.

An event solely for the women is something that seemed out of reach until recently, but they have earned this opportunity through their dedication.

According to Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com, Triple H has already confirmed Trish Stratus and Lita will be involved with the show in some capacity. No other past names were mentioned, but he and Stephanie McMahon promised we would see over 50 Superstars at Evolution.

Even with the combined rosters of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, management will need to bring in more talent from outside the company to fill the remaining spots. Some will likely be competitors from the Mae Young Classic, but it would also make sense to recruit some legends.

This article will look at 10 women WWE needs to bring in for the Evolution PPV and the possible roles they can fill.