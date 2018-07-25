Giants GM Dave Gettleman's Cancer Reportedly in Remission

File-This photo taken Dec. 29, 2017, shows New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaking to reporters after a news conference introducing him in East Rutherford, N.J. Gettleman has lymphoma, and says the prognosis for his recovery is “positive.” Gettleman, hired in the offseason to replace Jerry Reese, released a statement Tuesday, June 5, 2018, about his health. He says he recently “underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma. Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future. “The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.” (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's cancer is reportedly in remission.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported the news.

Gettleman, 67, announced last month that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. He reportedly underwent chemotherapy to remove the cancer from his body and will continue undergoing treatment for an undisclosed period.

     

