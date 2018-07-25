Giants GM Dave Gettleman's Cancer Reportedly in Remission

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's cancer is reportedly in remission.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported the news.

Gettleman, 67, announced last month that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. He reportedly underwent chemotherapy to remove the cancer from his body and will continue undergoing treatment for an undisclosed period.

