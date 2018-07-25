Canucks, Team President Trevor Linden Part Ways

Rich Lam/Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks and team president Trevor Linden mutually agreed to part ways on Wednesday.

Canucks managing partner Francesco Aquilini said in a statement:

"There aren't many individuals in sport more connected to a team and a community than Trevor is in Vancouver. The Canucks are entering an exciting new era thanks in large part to Trevor's leadership and hard work. I thank Trevor for all of his accomplishments and I am confident that Jim Benning and his staff will continue that momentum in the months ahead."

According to the club, Linden left the front office to "pursue different endeavors."

The Canucks initially hired Linden as their president of hockey operations in April 2014. During his time at the helm, the Canucks went 140-150-38 and made one playoff appearance in 2015.

Linden, 48, spent 16 seasons with the Canucks and ranks third on the franchise's all-time goal-scoring list behind Daniel Sedin and Markus Naslund with 318.