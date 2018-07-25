Carson Wentz Avoids PUP List, to Be Limited with Knee Injury at Eagles Practice

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

In this June 7, 2018, photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz runs a drill during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia. Wentz and his longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg were wed at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County on Sunday, July 15, and kayakers and canoers on Lake Nockamixon were treated to a waterside view of the nuptials. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will practice on a limited basis when the defending champions open training camp. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wentz—who tore his ACL last December against the Los Angeles Rams—will not start camp on the physically unable to perform list, as it was previously thought he might. 

ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen added Wentz will participate in "individual and seven-on-seven drills, monitor progress and determine later with medical staff when it's appropriate to do full team work."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

