Carson Wentz Avoids PUP List, to Be Limited with Knee Injury at Eagles Practice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will practice on a limited basis when the defending champions open training camp.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wentz—who tore his ACL last December against the Los Angeles Rams—will not start camp on the physically unable to perform list, as it was previously thought he might.

ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen added Wentz will participate in "individual and seven-on-seven drills, monitor progress and determine later with medical staff when it's appropriate to do full team work."

