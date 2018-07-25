Chelsea Transfer News: AC Milan Reportedly Make Contact over Alvaro Morata

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 21: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea during a Chelsea FC training session at The WACA on July 21, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Will Russell/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata is in the sights of AC Milan after the Serie A club reportedly contacted the Chelsea striker's representatives. Contact was made by Rossoneri general manager Leonardo, with the player said to be open to the idea, per Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Football Italia). 

Di Marzio also named Juventus No. 9 Gonzalo Higuain and Radamel Falcao of AS Monaco as targets for Leonardo. However, Morata "is keen to return to Italy and would accept the move, but the Blues would have to lower their €65-70m asking price," per Football Italia.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Chelsea to Bid for Pepe Reina

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Chelsea to Bid for Pepe Reina

    Lucas Sposito
    via Sport Witness

    Fulham Sign Andre Schurrle on Loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fulham Sign Andre Schurrle on Loan

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Agent: Chelsea Interested in Juve's Rugani

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Agent: Chelsea Interested in Juve's Rugani

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies to Join Bayern Munich

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies to Join Bayern Munich

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report