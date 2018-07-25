Chelsea Transfer News: AC Milan Reportedly Make Contact over Alvaro Morata

Will Russell/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata is in the sights of AC Milan after the Serie A club reportedly contacted the Chelsea striker's representatives. Contact was made by Rossoneri general manager Leonardo, with the player said to be open to the idea, per Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Football Italia).

Di Marzio also named Juventus No. 9 Gonzalo Higuain and Radamel Falcao of AS Monaco as targets for Leonardo. However, Morata "is keen to return to Italy and would accept the move, but the Blues would have to lower their €65-70m asking price," per Football Italia.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.