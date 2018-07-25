Aaron Ramsey on New Arsenal Contract: 'We're Yet to Come to an Agreement'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey is still waiting to agree a new contract at Arsenal, with his deal now in its final year.

The Welsh midfielder said talks are ongoing but could not confirm that his long-term future lies with the Gunners, per James Benge of the Evening Standard:

"Talks are still ongoing, but I've got nothing more to say about that. We'll see what happens but my agent and the club are talking. I'm just leaving that to them to discuss and sort out.

"We're yet to come to an agreement so that's something that my agent and the club are discussing to try and get something done. I'm not sure exactly [when talks will be completed], it's taken a bit of time so far so we'll have to wait and see."

