Aaron Ramsey on New Arsenal Contract: 'We're Yet to Come to an Agreement'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on May 9, 2018 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey is still waiting to agree a new contract at Arsenal, with his deal now in its final year.

The Welsh midfielder said talks are ongoing but could not confirm that his long-term future lies with the Gunners, per James Benge of the Evening Standard:       

"Talks are still ongoing, but I've got nothing more to say about that. We'll see what happens but my agent and the club are talking. I'm just leaving that to them to discuss and sort out.

"We're yet to come to an agreement so that's something that my agent and the club are discussing to try and get something done. I'm not sure exactly [when talks will be completed], it's taken a bit of time so far so we'll have to wait and see."

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.   

Related

    Fulham Loan Dortmund's Andre Schurrle

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fulham Loan Dortmund's Andre Schurrle

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Mesut Ozil Net Worth: Salary, Sponsorship & Girlfriend

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Mesut Ozil Net Worth: Salary, Sponsorship & Girlfriend

    Goal
    via Goal

    Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies to Join Bayern Munich

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies to Join Bayern Munich

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Harry Maguire 'Confident' of Man Utd Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Harry Maguire 'Confident' of Man Utd Move

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report