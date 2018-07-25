Chelsea Transfer News: Daniele Rugani's Agent Says Blues Are Interested

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 19: Daniele Rugani of Juventus FC in action during the serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona FC at Allianz Stadium on May 19, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Chelsea are interested in Daniele Rugani, according to the Juventus defender's agent, who's insisted his client is content for the time being in Turin.

Speaking to Radio Sportiva (h/t Calciomercato), Rugani's agent went into detail about the 23-year-old's future: "Chelsea? Yes they do have interest in Daniele Rugani, let's see. Other than the numbers, there are also some technical questions. Rugani has never said that he wanted to leave and Juve never said they wanted to sell him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

