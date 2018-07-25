Chelsea Transfer News: Daniele Rugani's Agent Says Blues Are Interested

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Chelsea are interested in Daniele Rugani, according to the Juventus defender's agent, who's insisted his client is content for the time being in Turin.

Speaking to Radio Sportiva (h/t Calciomercato), Rugani's agent went into detail about the 23-year-old's future: "Chelsea? Yes they do have interest in Daniele Rugani, let's see. Other than the numbers, there are also some technical questions. Rugani has never said that he wanted to leave and Juve never said they wanted to sell him."

