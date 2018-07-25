Raiders Rumors: Khalil Mack Won't Report to Camp During Contract Negotiations

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 29: Khalil Mack #52 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 29, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

When the Oakland Raiders report for their first full day of training camp Thursday, star linebacker Khalil Mack won't be with them. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mack will hold out as he seeks a long-term contract extension. 

Mack's contract has been a hot topic of discussion for the Raiders this offseason. The two-time All-Pro will make $13.8 million this year in the final season of his rookie contract.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters last week Mack's deal is one issue the team needs to resolve. 

"That might be the toughest decision I have to figure out right now," Gruden said. "We're not the only team that's faced with that. It's tough. It's part of this business, and we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

Per The Athletic's John Middlekauff, Mack and the Raiders are "not close at all" in their negotiations. He also said to "get ready for an ugly situation."

Mack has played outside linebacker and defensive end in his NFL career. Denver Broncos star Von Miller is the highest-paid outside linebacker with a deal that includes $42 million in guarantees and $114.5 million total. 

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon has the highest guarantee ($40.5 million) among players at his position. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has the highest total value at $100 million for a deal he signed in 2014. 

Related

    Camp Preview: Raiders Draft Picks Must Step Up

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Camp Preview: Raiders Draft Picks Must Step Up

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    It's Camp Season 🗣️ Gear Up Here 🛒

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    It's Camp Season 🗣️ Gear Up Here 🛒

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Mack Has Best Chance of Getting New Deal in Oakland

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Mack Has Best Chance of Getting New Deal in Oakland

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Aaron Donald Holding Out Amid Contract Talks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Aaron Donald Holding Out Amid Contract Talks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report