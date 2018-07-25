Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrigo Moreno Interest Amid Latest Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - MAY 05: Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia reacts during the La Liga match between Villarreal and Valencia at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 5, 2018 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia are reportedly preparing to face a move from Real Madrid for forward Rodrigo Moreno by quoting his €120 million (£106.5 million) release clause.

According to Marca's Fernando Alvarez, Real are in need of attacking reinforcements after Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Juventus and new Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui is a known admirer of Rodrigo from his time in charge of the Spanish national team.

Los Che could be prepared to consider a bid as low as €60 million (£53 million) for the 27-year-old, added Alvarez.

But they will not let him go easily, especially given Real's current situation.

The Madrid outfit have just received a £99.2 million windfall for Ronaldo, but are also looking to make up for a huge loss of goals.

The Portuguese superstar's scoring record for Real is unprecedented, per FourFourTwo:

Spain international Rodrigo, who made three substitute appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after being picked for the squad by Lopetegui, has a decent scoring record and is versatile.

He could not directly replace Ronaldo, nobody could.

But the former Real youth player can play either as a No. 9, No. 10 or on either flank.

Rodrigo also enjoyed a career-best goalscoring season last term as he netted 16 times and provided four assists in La Liga. 

He is the kind of player who could work well alongside the stars Real still have in their squad, including Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco and Marco Asensio. 

