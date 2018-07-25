Antonio Brown Flies into Steelers Training Camp in Helicopter

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown knows how to make an entrance.

Brown arrived Wednesday for Steelers training camp via helicopter:

Brown also shared his view as he touched down:

The four-time All-Pro will be the envy of his teammates, who had to battle any traffic en route to Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

This isn't the first time Brown turned his arrival into a spectacle, either. He showed up in 2016 in a Steelers-themed Rolls Royce before appearing in a different Rolls Royce in 2017, complete with his own chauffeur.

After chartering a helicopter Wednesday, though, Brown is setting the bar high for his next publicity stunt at training camp 2019.