Report: Harry Maguire 'Confident' of Manchester United Move Before Season Opener

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Maguire is reportedly "confident" he will be a Manchester United player in time to face current club Leicester City in the 2018/19 Premier League season opener on Friday, August 10.

United have let the Foxes know they are keen to acquire the England international centre-back, who could cost as much as £65 million, per James Nursey of the Daily Mirror.

