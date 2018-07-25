Report: Harry Maguire 'Confident' of Manchester United Move Before Season Opener

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Harry Maguire of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on August 26, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Maguire is reportedly "confident" he will be a Manchester United player in time to face current club Leicester City in the 2018/19 Premier League season opener on Friday, August 10. 

United have let the Foxes know they are keen to acquire the England international centre-back, who could cost as much as £65 million, per James Nursey of the Daily Mirror.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

