Browns GM John Dorsey: Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Has Been Discussed by CLE

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

As Dez Bryant continues to search for a new home, the Cleveland Browns could present the three-time Pro Bowler with an opportunity.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns general manager John Dorsey said Wednesday the team has discussed bringing Bryant in. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Browns Put Jabrill Peppers on PUP to Start Camp

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Put Jabrill Peppers on PUP to Start Camp

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Aaron Donald Holding Out Amid Contract Talks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Aaron Donald Holding Out Amid Contract Talks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jim Kelly Has 'No Evidence of Cancer' After Latest Scan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jim Kelly Has 'No Evidence of Cancer' After Latest Scan

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Sign Denzel Ward to Rookie Deal

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Sign Denzel Ward to Rookie Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report