WWE Rumors: Andrade 'Cien' Almas in Line for Push After AJ Styles Match

Credit: WWE.com

WWE officials may be ready to give Andrade "Cien" Almas a starring role on SmackDown Live.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Tuesday some inside the company were impressed with Almas during his match against AJ Styles on the July 17 edition of SmackDown Live.

"There was talk coming out of the show that he was in line for a big push," Johnson wrote.

