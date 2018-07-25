Report: Miralem Pjanic Exit Key to Juventus Bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic leaving Juventus would prompt the Bianconeri to bid €90 million and Marko Pjaca to try to tempt Lazio into selling Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Corriere di Torino (h/t Football Italia) named Milinkovic-Savic as Juve's first choice to replace Pjanic should the Bosnian move on this summer. However, Lazio may not be interested in selling their Serbian star, regardless of the scale of the offer.

